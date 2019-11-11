6 Stocks To Watch For November 11, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion before the opening bell. Qurate Retail shares fell 0.2% to $9.38 in after-hours trading.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: PME) reported Q3 earnings of $0.05 per share, down from $0.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. Its sales slipped to $11.2 million from $14.685 million. Pingtan Marine shares fell 12.9% to $1.82 in the after-hours trading session.





Analysts are expecting DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) to have earned $1.42 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion in the latest quarter. DXC Technology will release earnings after the markets close. DXC Technology shares slipped 0.2% to $30.01 in after-hours trading.

