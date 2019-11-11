6 Stocks To Watch For November 11, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion before the opening bell. Qurate Retail shares fell 0.2% to $9.38 in after-hours trading.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: PME) reported Q3 earnings of $0.05 per share, down from $0.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. Its sales slipped to $11.2 million from $14.685 million. Pingtan Marine shares fell 12.9% to $1.82 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) to have earned $1.42 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion in the latest quarter. DXC Technology will release earnings after the markets close. DXC Technology shares slipped 0.2% to $30.01 in after-hours trading.
- Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ: MATW) reported weak preliminary earnings for its fourth quarter as a result of non-cash goodwill charge. The company expects preliminary EPS of of $0.91 to $1.01, versus estimates of $1.14. Matthews International shares slipped 0.5% to $38.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $642.44 million after the closing bell. Grocery Outlet shares gained 0.8% to close at $31.11 on Friday.
- After the market close, Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $909.07 million. Tencent Music shares gained 3% to close at $14.00 on Friday.
