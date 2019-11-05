Peloton Reports First Sales Beat As A Public Company
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) on Tuesday released its first quarterly results as a public company, with first-quarter 2020 sales at $228 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a $196.86 million estimate.
The company reported subscribers were up 103% for the period.
Full-year sales guidance came in a range of $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion versus analyst estimates for $1.35 billion.
Peloton listed its shares on the Nasdaq in September. Peloton is an interactive fitness platform with a community of over 1.4 million members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness and streams immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its members. Peloton said it makes fitness entertaining while fostering social connections.
Peloton shares were trading up 6% at $26.07 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.98 and a 52-week low of $20.46.
