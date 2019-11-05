Market Overview

Peloton Reports First Sales Beat As A Public Company
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2019 8:11am   Comments
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) on Tuesday released its first quarterly results as a public company, with first-quarter 2020 sales at $228 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a $196.86 million estimate.

The company reported subscribers were up 103% for the period.

Full-year sales guidance came in a range of $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion versus analyst estimates for $1.35 billion.

Peloton listed its shares on the Nasdaq in September. Peloton is an interactive fitness platform with a community of over 1.4 million members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness and streams immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its members. Peloton said it makes fitness entertaining while fostering social connections.

Peloton shares were trading up 6% at $26.07 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.98 and a 52-week low of $20.46.

Related Links:

Peloton Falls As Analyst Post-IPO Quiet Period Ends

9 Stocks With The Highest Short Percent Of Float

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

