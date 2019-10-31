Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol-Myers Squibb Posts Q3 Earnings Beat, Raises Full-Year Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 31, 2019 7:41am   Comments
Share:
Bristol-Myers Squibb Posts Q3 Earnings Beat, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.17 per share Thursday, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.07. 

The company reported quarterly sales of $6.007 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.9 billion. 

Bristol-Myers raised its fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance from a range of $4.20-$4.30 to $4.25-$4.35 against a $4.28 estimate.

"In the third-quarter, we delivered strong business performance and made important progress with our pipeline, including the potential to bring our dual Immuno-Oncology combination to patients with lung cancer, a disease where the unmet need remains high," CEO Giovanni Caforio said in a statement.

"With strong momentum in our R&D and commercial organizations, I am looking forward to the tremendous opportunity when Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene come together as one, to deliver innovative medicines and transform patients' lives." 

Bristol-Myers Squibb shares were trading slightly higher at $56.90 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.37 and a 52-week low of $42.48.

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Agile Receives Favorable Adcom Verdict, Merit Medical Tumbles On Earnings, 2 Biotechs To Debut

Catalent To Purchase Bristol-Myers Squibb Manufacturing Facility In Italy

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Trade Lower; European Markets Decline
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Agile Receives Favorable Adcom Verdict, Merit Medical Tumbles On Earnings, 2 Biotechs To Debut
9 Stocks To Watch For October 31, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 31, 2019
13 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Adcom Test For Agile; Pfizer, Merck Lead Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

28 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Altria Group Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance