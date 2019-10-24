Visa Trades Higher After Q4 Earnings Beat

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) shares are up after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.47 per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $6.137 billion, beating estimates by $57 million. This is a 12.94% increase over sales of $5.434 billion the same period last year.

See Also: How to Use a Credit Card

The company sees 2020 adjusted net sales growth in the low double-digit range, with EPS growth the mid-teens range.

Visa shares traded higher by 1.4% in Thursday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $176.16 per share.