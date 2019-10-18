Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coca-Cola Trades Higher On Q3 Sales Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2019 7:11am   Comments
Share:
Coca-Cola Trades Higher On Q3 Sales Beat

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported third-quarter earnings of 56 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 3.45% decrease over earnings of 58 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $9.5 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.48 billion by 0.21%. This is a 14.97% increase over sales of $8.263 billion the same period last year.

See Also: Day In History: Coca-Cola Launches New Coke

Coca-Cola sees fiscal year 2019 operating income up 12-13%, earnings minus 1% to up 1% and estimates fiscal year 2020 sales will be up 1-2%.

"Our performance gives us confidence that our strategies are taking hold with our consumers, customers and system," said James Quincey, CEO of the Coca-Cola Company.

Coca-Cola shares were trading up 1.7% at $54.68 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $55.92 and a 52-week low of $44.42.

Posted-In: Earnings News Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO)

8 Stocks To Watch For October 18, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 18, 2019
Bank Of America Results Keep Financial Sector Flowing, With Netflix In Focus Later
Earnings, Econ Numbers And The Beige Book Pepper The Second Round of The WeTrader Competition
Empty Miles And Tight Profit Margins: What Is LoadSmart Doing To Help?
Your Cannabis Brand's Survival Depends On A Proper Supply Chain
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Intuitive Surgical Earnings, Paratek Pulls Out European Application For Antibiotic, Amgen's Evenity In Europe