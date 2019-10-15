Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Charles Schwab Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2019 9:34am   Comments
Share:
Charles Schwab Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) reported third-quarter earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 65 cents by 7.69%. This is a 7.69% increase over earnings of 65 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.711 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.65 billion by 2.30%. This is a 5.12% increase over sales of $2.579 billion the same period last year.

See Also: Option Traders Betting Big On Schwab Ahead Of Earnings

“The Federal Reserve has moved forward with expected mid-cycle easing, cutting short-term interest rates 25 bps in both July and September, and long-term rates have also shown significant declines,” said Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger.

“Against this backdrop, clients brought us $56.6 billion in core net new assets, a third-quarter record, which brings our year-to-date total to $145.5 billion, representing a 6% annualized organic growth rate. In addition, we attracted 363,000 new brokerage accounts in the quarter, helping raise active brokerage accounts to 12.1 million, up 6% year-over-year.”

Charles Schwab shares traded up 3.9% to $39.20 Tuesday morning.

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SCHW)

10 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 15, 2019
Option Traders Betting Big On Schwab Ahead Of Earnings
Earnings, Econ Numbers And The Beige Book Pepper The Second Round of The WeTrader Competition
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
3 New Cheap Bond ETFs From Charles Schwab
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Trader Toolkit: Dividends