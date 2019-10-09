ChipMOS Technologies Reports Q3 Sales Increase

ChipMOS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: IMOS), a company providing outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, reported preliminary third-quarter sales at $173.9 million. This is an increase of 10.1% from the second-quarter, and an increase of 7.9% from the third-quarter of 2018.

ChipMOS Technologies noted that it benefited from continued growth led by the addition of new NAND flash business, diversification of gold bumping for DDIC to wafer bumping of non-DDIC products, and stronger TDDI demand.

ChipMOS Technologies shares closed Tuesday at $20.76. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.92 and a 52-week low of $12.26.