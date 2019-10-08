Helen Of Troy Trades Lower Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) reported second-quarter earnings of $2.24 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.96 by 14.29%. This is a 13.13% increase over earnings of $1.98 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $414 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $391.85 million by 5.65%. This is a 5.20% increase over sales of $393.548 million the same period last year.

"During the quarter, we improved our consolidated operating margin, while simultaneously increasing our growth investments compared to our original outlook at the beginning of the year,” said CEO Julien Mininberg. “These growth investments are generating healthy results and our digital initiatives continue to pay dividends, illustrated by online sales growth of 25%, which now represents 24% of total sales in the quarter.”

The CEO explained Helen Of Troy health and home segment has faced a particularly difficult comparison to the high base that included strong sales of seasonal products, distribution gains and significant international growth in the same period last year.

Helen Of Troy shares were trading down 0.57% at $158.30 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $169.25 and a 52-week low of $108.30.