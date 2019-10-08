Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Helen Of Troy Trades Lower Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 08, 2019 1:12pm   Comments
Share:

Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) reported second-quarter earnings of $2.24 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.96 by 14.29%. This is a 13.13% increase over earnings of $1.98 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $414 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $391.85 million by 5.65%. This is a 5.20% increase over sales of $393.548 million the same period last year.

"During the quarter, we improved our consolidated operating margin, while simultaneously increasing our growth investments compared to our original outlook at the beginning of the year,” said CEO Julien Mininberg. “These growth investments are generating healthy results and our digital initiatives continue to pay dividends, illustrated by online sales growth of 25%, which now represents 24% of total sales in the quarter.”

The CEO explained Helen Of Troy health and home segment has faced a particularly difficult comparison to the high base that included strong sales of seasonal products, distribution gains and significant international growth in the same period last year.

Helen Of Troy shares were trading down 0.57% at $158.30 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $169.25 and a 52-week low of $108.30.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HELE)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Producer Price Index
5 Stocks To Watch For October 8, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 8, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Major Snowstorm Still On Track To Slam Northern Plains