Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FactSet Research Posts Q4 Beat, Lowers 2020 Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 26, 2019 10:29am   Comments
Share:
FactSet Research Posts Q4 Beat, Lowers 2020 Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.61 per share Thursday, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by 5.67%. 

The company reported quarterly sales of $364.283 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $362.57 million by 0.47%.

FactSet guided to fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS in a range of $9.85-$10.15, missing the $10.52 Street estimate. The company guided to GAAP sales of $1.49-$1.5 billion. 

"FactSet performed well in full year 2019 delivering solid revenue and strong EPS growth, despite market headwinds," CEO Phil Snow said in a statement. 

"To further our winning proposition in the marketplace, we will be accelerating critical investments over the next three years from a position of strength, capitalizing on industry trends and enhancing our core offerings. We are making investments today so that FactSet can continue to deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders." 

FactSet shares were trading down 9.04% at $246.67 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Reports, Fed Speakers

FactSet Reports Q3 Earnings Beats, Shares Rise

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Reports, Fed Speakers
10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2019
FactSet Research Systems's Earnings Preview
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Further Container Rate Weakness Forecast For Q4

Covenant Transport To Close Its Truck Service In Mexico