FactSet Research Posts Q4 Beat, Lowers 2020 Guidance
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.61 per share Thursday, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by 5.67%.
The company reported quarterly sales of $364.283 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $362.57 million by 0.47%.
FactSet guided to fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS in a range of $9.85-$10.15, missing the $10.52 Street estimate. The company guided to GAAP sales of $1.49-$1.5 billion.
"FactSet performed well in full year 2019 delivering solid revenue and strong EPS growth, despite market headwinds," CEO Phil Snow said in a statement.
"To further our winning proposition in the marketplace, we will be accelerating critical investments over the next three years from a position of strength, capitalizing on industry trends and enhancing our core offerings. We are making investments today so that FactSet can continue to deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders."
FactSet shares were trading down 9.04% at $246.67 at the time of publication.
Related Links:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Reports, Fed Speakers
Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.