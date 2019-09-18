Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Steel Dynamic's Q3 Guidance Comes In Worse Than Expected
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 8:51am   Comments
Share:
Steel Dynamic's Q3 Guidance Comes In Worse Than Expected

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) issued third-quarter earnings guidance Tuesday in the range of 66 to 70 cents per diluted share vs. a Street estimate of 71 cents. 

The company said it expects third-quarter earnings from the company's steel operations to decrease sequentially from the second quarter. 

Steel Dynamics cited "lower profitability from the company's sheet steel operations, as shipments and average steel pricing declined in the quarter, more than offsetting lower scrap costs."

The underlying demand for domestic steel "remains principally intact" for the primary steel-consuming sectors, according to Steel Dynamics, with the construction segment being particularly strong. 

The company also expects lower third-quarter profits in its metals recycling platform. 

Earnings from the steel fabrication business are expected to improve sequentially, according to Steel Dynamics. 

"The company continues to experience strong steel fabrication order backlogs and customers remain optimistic concerning non-residential construction projects."

Steel Dynamics shares were trading down 1.07% at $30.63 in Wednesday’s premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $48.17 and a 52-week low of $25.02.

Related Links:

Steel Dynamics Warns For Q2 Steel Shipments

US Steel Is The Latest Steel Manufacturer To Warn About Guidance

Posted-In: News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STLD)

Nucor Lowers Q3 Earnings Guidance, Sees 'Softening' In Some Markets
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More
BMO Sees Limited Near-Term Upside For Steel Dynamics
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Bank Of America Cuts Steel Earnings Estimates Across The Board
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Wedbush: Apple Can Beat iPhone Delivery Estimates Of 70M