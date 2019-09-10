Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dave & Buster's Falls After Cutting Guidance
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2019 4:13pm   Comments
Share:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are getting crushed after reporting a second-quarter beat after the close on Tuesday.

Second-quarter earnings came in at 90 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales acme in at $344.599 million, beating estimates by $309,000.

The company cut 2019 sales guidance from $1.365 billion-$1.390 billion to $1.34 billion-$1.36 billion and sees comps down 2%-3.5%.

"We continue to deliver strong revenue and earnings per share growth – including record second quarter sales, EBITDA and EPS – while investing for the future and returning substantial capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases," said CEO Brian Jenkins. "We are executing on five near-term priorities to improve performance and capitalize on the growing consumer demand for our offerings. By realizing operational efficiencies and cost savings, we will fund investments to fuel comp sales growth going forward."

Highlights

  • EBITDA increased 5.3%
  • Comparable store sales decreased 1.8%
  • Total revenues increased 8%
  • Number of stores increased 11.1%

Dave & Buster’s shares traded own 9.5% in Tuesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $43.72 per share.

Posted-In: Brian JenkinsEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLAY)

A Preview Of Dave & Buster's Q2 Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2019
Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

FreightWaves NOW: East Coast Volumes Continue To Rise