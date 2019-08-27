J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) reported second-quarter losses of 5 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 4 cent.

The company reported quarterly sales of $180.7 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $178.67 million by 1.14%. This is a 0.55% increase over sales of $179.713 million the same period last year.

J.Jill raised fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance from 17 cents-21 cents to 20 cents-24 cents.

"In the second-quarter, we took necessary steps to address the challenging start we had to this year,” said CEO Linda Heasley. “We completed an evaluation of our infrastructure to increase efficiencies and took actions to begin right-sizing our organization. We continue to balance our on-hand inventory levels, while remaining focused on customer experience and product. We have made progress, and there is still more work to be done."

J.Jill shares were trading up 8.6% at $2.26 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.51 and a 52-week low of $1.24.

