HP Inc Falls After Q3 Earnings; CEO To Step Down
HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) shares are down after reporting a third-quarter sales miss.
Earnings came in at 58 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $14.6 billion, missing estimates by $20 million.
"We continued to deliver strong free cash flow and non-GAAP EPS growth, while raising our non-GAAP EPS outlook," said Dion Weisler, HP's President and CEO. "We are delivering industry leading innovation across our portfolio, and I am confident we are taking the right actions to position HP for the future."
The company also announced Weisler will step down as CEO, while remaining a director on the company’s board. Enrique Lores will be appointed CEO effective Nov. 1, 2019.
Highlights
- Net revenue up 0.1% year-over-year
- Free cash flow of $2.2 billion
- $800 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases
HP Inc shares traded lower by 4.9% to $18 in Thursday's after-hours session.
Posted-In: Dion Weisler Enrique LoresEarnings News Management Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.