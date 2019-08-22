BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) reported second-quarter earnings of 39 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 37 cents by 5.41%.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.345 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.38 billion by 1.04%.

BJ's Wholesale Club reaffirmed fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance of $1.42-1.50 versus the $1.48 estimate and reaffirmed sales guidance of $12.9 billion-13.2 billion versus the $13.36 billion estimate.

"Second quarter results for sales and earnings were in line with our expectations," said CEO Christopher Baldwin. "We delivered improved margins and continued to grow earnings as we executed against our strategic priorities. Our sales were particularly strong in the second half of the quarter as weather improved, and we ended with strong momentum. We are confident that we will deliver on our full-year expectations as we continue to transform BJ's Wholesale Club."

BJ's Wholesale Club shares were trading up 8.6% at $24.50 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.92 and a 52-week low of $19.31.

