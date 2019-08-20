Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly losses of $2.03 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 16 cents.

Seadrill reported quarterly sales of $321 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $291.67 million by 10.06%.

Shares were trading up 13% at $3.07. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.72 and a 52-week low of $2.07.

