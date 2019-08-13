II-VI Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 66 cents by 1.52%. This is a 28.85% increase over earnings of 52 cents per share from the same period last year.
The company reported quarterly sales of $362.7 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $348.35 million by 4.12%. This is a 12.96% increase over sales of $321.075 million the same period last year.
II-VI shares were trading down 3.8% at $35.55 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $50.75 and a 52-week low of $29.31.
