Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) reported second-quarter earnings of 10 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 7 cents by 42.86%. This is a 68.75% decrease over earnings of 32 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.48 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.43 billion by 2.06%. This is a 0.90% increase over sales of $2.458 billion the same period last year.

Owens & Minor sees fiscal year 2019 guidance adjusted EPS from 60 cents-70 cents versus the 61 cent estimate.

"Overall, I'm pleased that our financial results showed sequential quarterly revenue growth, operating income growth, and improvement in cash flow and working capital as compared to the first quarter," said Edward Pesicka, CEO of Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor shares were trading higher by 9.8% at $3.13 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.16 and a 52-week low of $2.43.

