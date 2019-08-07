Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) reported second-quarterly earnings of 18 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 17 cents by 5.88%. This is a 28.57% increase over earnings of 14 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $435.3 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $439.88 million by 1.04%. This is a 5.91% increase over sales of $411.002 million the same period last year.

"We delivered another quarter of strong earnings growth and are pleased with our continued progress to build an even stronger foundation for the Wendy's brand," said Todd CEO Penegor. "We are executing on our plan to accelerate same-restaurant sales in North America and drive global restaurant expansion, fueled by a healthy restaurant economic model.

"Our relentless focus on bringing every element of The Wendy's Way to life by providing food our customers love, friendly service, value, and an inviting atmosphere will continue to drive growth in the future."

Wendy's shares closed Tuesday up 2.43% at $18.10. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.14 and a 52-week low of $14.96.

