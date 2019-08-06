Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) reported third-quarter earnings of $3.08 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.05 by 0.98%. This is a 5.84% increase over earnings of $2.91 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.35 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.37 billion by 0.46%. This is a 1.68% increase over sales of $4.278 billion the same period last year.

Becton reaffirmed fiscal year 2019 adjusted EPS guidance at $11.65-$11.75 versus the $11.68 estimate.

"Third quarter performance was strong. Our revenues highlight the breadth and diversity of the growth drivers in our portfolio, and we are seeing strength across all three segments," said CEO Vincent Forlenza. "As anticipated, our performance has accelerated and we expect this momentum to continue. We remain confident in our outlook for fiscal year 2019 and our ability to deliver value to customers and shareholders."

Becton shares closed Monday at $236.34. The stock has a 52-week high of $265.87 and a 52-week low of $208.62.