GE Higher On Q2 Earnings, Raised Guidance
General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents.
The company reported quarterly sales of $28.8 billion, which beat the analyst consensus of $28.52 billion.
General Electric raised fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance to a range of 55 cents-65 cents.
General Electric shares were trading up 4.9% at $11.05 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.78 and a 52-week low of $6.66.
Photo credit: Bubba73, via Wikimedia Commons
