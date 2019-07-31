General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents.

The company reported quarterly sales of $28.8 billion, which beat the analyst consensus of $28.52 billion.

General Electric raised fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance to a range of 55 cents-65 cents.

General Electric shares were trading up 4.9% at $11.05 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.78 and a 52-week low of $6.66.

Photo credit: Bubba73, via Wikimedia Commons