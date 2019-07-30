Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.16 by 12.07%. This is a 22.64% increase over earnings of $1.06 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $11.76 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.96 billion by 7.30%. This is a 12.37% increase over sales of $10.465 billion the same period last year.

See Also: Merck's Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News

"Our science-led strategy and execution across our key growth pillars have driven another quarter of accelerating revenue growth with strength across our global portfolio," said Ken Frazier, CEO of Merck. "We remain confident that our innovative products and significant pipeline opportunities will continue to deliver strong results and provide sustainable value to patients and shareholders."

Merck shares were trading up 3.03% at $84.99 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $87.07 and a 52-week low of $62.38.