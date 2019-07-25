BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) has reported second-quarter earnings of $1 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 by 0.99%. This is a 15.25% decrease over earnings of $1.18 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.551 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.54 billion by 0.43%. This is a 5.31% decrease over sales of $2.694 billion the same period last year.

BorgWarner shares are trading down 1.6% at $41.80 during Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.97 and a 52-week low of $32.46.

Related Links:

Boeing Reports Q2 Earnings Miss

Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss