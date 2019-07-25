Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2019 7:35am   Comments
Share:

BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) has reported second-quarter earnings of $1 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 by 0.99%. This is a 15.25% decrease over earnings of $1.18 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.551 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.54 billion by 0.43%. This is a 5.31% decrease over sales of $2.694 billion the same period last year.

BorgWarner shares are trading down 1.6% at $41.80 during Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.97 and a 52-week low of $32.46.

Related Links:

Boeing Reports Q2 Earnings Miss

Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BWA)

Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 30, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analysts See Headwinds For Chip Sector