Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PayPal Falls On Q2 Sales Miss, Lower Guidance
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are dropping after reporting a second-quarter sales miss.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings came in at 86 cents per share, which may not compare to the 73 cent estimate. Sales came in at $4.31 billion, missing estimates by $20 million.

The company also issued 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates. It now sees sales of $17.6 billion-$17.8 billion versus the $17.99 billion estimate.

"PayPal delivered another solid quarter, and consequently we are raising EPS guidance for the year. Net new active accounts increased by a record 41 million over the last 12 months, and engagement per active account once again increased by 9% to 39 times a year. Venmo's momentum continues, with 70% growth in total payment volume to $24 billion. Earlier this month, Xoom expanded to 32 new send markets throughout Europe," said Dan Schulman, President and CEO of PayPal.

Highlights

  • Revenue increased 12%
  • 9 million net new active accounts
  • 3 billion payment transactions, up 28%
  • Venmo processed $24 billion of TPV, growing 70%

PayPal shares traded lower by 6.1% to $113.95 in Wednesday's after-hour session. The stock closed at $121.30.

Posted-In: Dan Schulman VenmoEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PYPL)

14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019
PayPal Analyst: Merchant Acceptance Lead Widening Over Amazon, Bitcoin
Fintech Focus Rewind: The 1 Thing Every Executive Should Do When Considering Some Sort Of M&A
This Fintech ETF Just Keeps On Surging
Fintech Focus Rewind: Why This Fintech Executive Thinks Micro-Investing Gives Easier Access To The Markets
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Ford Shares Plunge After Mixed Q2 Earnings