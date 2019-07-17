Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported quarterly earnings of 82 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 8 cents. This is a 12.33% increase over earnings of 73 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $7.98 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8 billion. This is a 2.74% increase over sales of $7.767 billion the same period last year.

Abbott Laboratories shares traded up 0.9% at $83.97 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $85.99 and a 52-week low of $61.55.

