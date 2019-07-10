WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) on Tuesday afternoon reported third-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. This is a 13.04% increase over earnings of $1.15 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $113.989 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $109 million by 4.58%. This is a 6.51% increase over sales of $107.025 million the same period last year.

WD-40 shares are trading up 3.25% at $166.60 on Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $187.50 and a 52-week low of $145.50.

