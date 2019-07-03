5 Stocks To Watch For July 3, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Synthomer Plc announced plans to buy OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) for an enterprise value of $824 million. Omnova’s profit for the second quarter dropped over 33% to $5.6 million. Net sales slipped to $205.7 million for the quarter, from $206.3 million in the year-ago quarter. OMNOVA shares fell 4% to close at $6.42 on Tuesday.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) lowered its guidance for FY19. The company also reported weak preliminary results for the second quarter. USANA shares dipped 17.6% to $63.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $178.99 million before the opening bell. International Speedway shares gained 1.3% to $45.75 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) reported the approval of 1-for-25 reverse stock split. Camber Energy shares dropped 19.3% to $0.13 in the after-hours trading session.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares surged over 7% in after-hours trading after the company released its Q2 vehicle production and delivery numbers. The electric-car company delivered 95,200 vehicles in the second quarter, better than analysts expected. The company said it's entering the third quarter with an increase in order backlog. Tesla shares climbed 7.1% to $240.50 in the after-hours trading session.
