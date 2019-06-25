Market Overview

Micron Trades Higher After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2019 4:19pm   Comments
Micron Trades Higher After Big Q3 Earnings Beat

Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU) shares traded higher Tuesday afternoon after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings came in at $1.05, beating estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in at $4.788 billion, beating estimates by $18 million.

"Micron's improved competitive position and strong execution helped us deliver solid results despite a challenging environment," said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. "While we are seeing early signs of demand improvement, we plan to reduce our capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 to help improve industry supply-demand balance."

Highlights

  • Revenue of $4.79 billion was down from $7.80 billion year over year
  • Operating cash flow of $2.71 billion
  • Share repurchases of $2.66 billion under the authorized buyback program through the first nine months of 2019

Micron's stock closed Tuesday at $32.68, down 1.5%. At time publication, shares traded higher by 4% to $33.96 in the after-hours session.

Posted-In: Sanjay MehrotraEarnings News Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

