Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) reported second-quarter earnings of 72 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 1.37% decrease over earnings of 73 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $37.251 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $37.21 billion. This is a 0.74 percent decrease over sales of $37.53 billion the same period last year.

The company sees FY2019 adjusted EPS between $2.15-$2.25.

Kroger shares were trading down 1.4% to $23.31 in Thursday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $32.74 and $22.44.

