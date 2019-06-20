Market Overview

Carnival Falls After Cutting Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 20, 2019 7:55am   Comments
Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) reported second-quarter earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 61 cents. This is a 2.94% decrease over earnings of 68 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.84 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. This is a 11.09% increase over sales of $4.357 billion the same period last year.

Carnival shares are trading lower, however, after the company cut FY2019 earnings per share guidance from $4.35-$4.55 To $$4.25-$4.35, citing geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds affecting the company's Continental European brands.

The stock traded at $48.80 in the pre-market session, down 7.6%. The stcok has a 52-week range between $67.69 and $45.64.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

