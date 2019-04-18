Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are down after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss.

Earnings came in at $2.61, missing estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $974 million, beating estimates by $160,000.

Highlights

235 da Vinci surgical systems shipped, up 27 percent year over year

Installed base grew 13 percent year over year

Revenue up 15 percent year over year

Intuitive Surgical's was down 7.6 percent at $488 per share in Thursday's after-hours session

Photo credit: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (©[2016], via Wikimedia Commons