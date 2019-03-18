7 Stocks To Watch For March 18, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $272.54 million before the opening bell. Lumber Liquidators shares rose 4.7 percent to $10.65 in after-hours trading.

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) lowered its guidance for the third quarter and reported the departure of CFO Richard Bergman. Synaptics shares fell 6.3 percent to $40.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion in the latest quarter. Syneos Health will release earnings after the markets close. Syneos Health shares climbed 12.79 percent to close at $46.92 on Friday.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics shares dropped 2.4 percent to $13.30 in the after-hours trading session.

