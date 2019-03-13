7 Stocks To Watch For March 13, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $629.63 million before the opening bell. Express shares rose 1.6 percent to $5.12 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: EXPR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $629.63 million before the opening bell. Express shares rose 1.6 percent to $5.12 in after-hours trading. Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak full-year 2019 sales forecast. Switch shares fell 0.6 percent to $9.25 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: SWCH) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak full-year 2019 sales forecast. Switch shares fell 0.6 percent to $9.25 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion after the closing bell. Smart & Final Stores shares rose 1.81 percent to close at $6.18 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: SFS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion after the closing bell. Smart & Final Stores shares rose 1.81 percent to close at $6.18 on Tuesday. Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) reported an offering of common shares. No size of the offering was disclosed. Neovasc shares dipped 12.9 percent to $0.46 in the pre-market trading session.

