7 Stocks To Watch For March 13, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $629.63 million before the opening bell. Express shares rose 1.6 percent to $5.12 in after-hours trading.
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak full-year 2019 sales forecast. Switch shares fell 0.6 percent to $9.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion after the closing bell. Smart & Final Stores shares rose 1.81 percent to close at $6.18 on Tuesday.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) reported an offering of common shares. No size of the offering was disclosed. Neovasc shares dipped 12.9 percent to $0.46 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the markets close, Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $801.23 million. Tailored Brands shares gained 0.3 percent to $12.03 in pre-market trading.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) reported lower-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter. Synchronoss shares dropped 14.6 percent to $7.04 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) to have earned $0.24 per share on revenue of $116.34 million in the latest quarter. Vera Bradley will release earnings before the markets open. Vera Bradley shares gained 0.7 percent to $11.26 in after-hours trading.
