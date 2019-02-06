Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) passed a new 52-week high in the after-hours session after posting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.

The fast food chain reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.72, beating estimates by 39 cents. Sales came in at $1.2 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.

Chipotle sees FY2019 comps growth in the mid-single digit range and estimates 140-155 new restaurant openings. The company added $100 million to its buyback plan.

"I'm very pleased to report strong fourth quarter results with 6.1% comparable restaurant sales growth that included 2% transaction growth. For the full year, Chipotle's average unit volumes exceeded $2 million with digital sales surpassing half a billion dollars," said CEO Brian Niccol.

"The growth acceleration this quarter gives us confidence that our strategy is working. When we connect with guests through great operations, relevant marketing focused on Chipotle's great taste and real ingredients, and provide more convenient access, they respond enthusiastically."

Other Highlights

Revenue increased 10.4 percent year-over-year

Comparable restaurant sales increased 6.1 percent

Digital sales grew 65.6 percent

Chipotle shares were up 6 percent at $557.70 at time of publication.

