Earnings Scheduled For December 3, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2018 4:37am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For December 3, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $326.59 million.
  • The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $62.32 million.
  • Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • RH (NYSE: RH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $632.18 million.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $62.64 million.
  • Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $44.14 million.

