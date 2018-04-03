7 Stocks To Watch For April 3, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $305.49 million after the closing bell. Dave & Buster's shares fell 0.01 percent to $40.09 in after-hours trading.

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Monday. The company posted a loss of $0.35 per share on revenue of $7.5 million. Cancer Genetics shares dipped 35.29 percent to $1.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) reported a Q4 loss of $67 million, or $2.09 per share. The company posted revenue of $99.3 million, missing analysts' estimates of $99.6 million. Switch shares tumbled 11.67 percent to $14.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ: ISCA) to have earned $0.57 per share on revenue of $151.05 million in the latest quarter. International Speedway shares declined 3.29 percent to close at $42.65 on Monday.

