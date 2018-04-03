7 Stocks To Watch For April 3, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $305.49 million after the closing bell. Dave & Buster's shares fell 0.01 percent to $40.09 in after-hours trading.
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Monday. The company posted a loss of $0.35 per share on revenue of $7.5 million. Cancer Genetics shares dipped 35.29 percent to $1.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) reported a Q4 loss of $67 million, or $2.09 per share. The company posted revenue of $99.3 million, missing analysts’ estimates of $99.6 million. Switch shares tumbled 11.67 percent to $14.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ: ISCA) to have earned $0.57 per share on revenue of $151.05 million in the latest quarter. International Speedway shares declined 3.29 percent to close at $42.65 on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) shares gained over 7 percent in after-hours trading after a 13D filing from Stater Blockchain showed a 8.5 percent stake in the company. Long Blockchain shares rose 7.76 percent to $2.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) reported FY17 EPS of $0.82 per share, up from a loss of $0.02 per share in FY16. Sales came in at $41.1 million, up from $21 million in FY16. CVD Equipment shares jumped 10.25 percent to $10.00 in after-hours trading.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) disclosed a 9.524 million share common stock offering via selling holders. Enphase Energy shares fell 2.44 percent to $4.40 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.