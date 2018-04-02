5 Stocks To Watch For April 2, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $414.11 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares dropped 4.17 percent to close at $43.70 on Thursday.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the current quarter. SYNNEX shares dipped 8.78 percent to $108.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Westmoreland Coal Company (NASDAQ: WLB) to have earned $0.56 per share on revenue of $302.30 million in the latest quarter. Westmoreland Coal will release earnings before the markets open. Westmoreland Coal shares climbed 12.20 percent to $0.46 in after-hours trading.
- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: MBII) posted a FY17 loss of $1.07 per share on sales of $3.3 million. Marrone Bio Innovations shares gained 1 percent to $2.02 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $103.59 million before the opening bell. Sorl Auto shares fell 1.36 percent to close at $6.51 on Thursday.
