5 Stocks To Watch For April 2, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $414.11 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares dropped 4.17 percent to close at $43.70 on Thursday.

(NYSE: SNX) posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the current quarter. SYNNEX shares dipped 8.78 percent to $108.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Westmoreland Coal Company (NASDAQ: WLB) to have earned $0.56 per share on revenue of $302.30 million in the latest quarter. Westmoreland Coal will release earnings before the markets open. Westmoreland Coal shares climbed 12.20 percent to $0.46 in after-hours trading.

