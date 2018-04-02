Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For April 2, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2018 4:58am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For April 2, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $414.11 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares dropped 4.17 percent to close at $43.70 on Thursday.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the current quarter. SYNNEX shares dipped 8.78 percent to $108.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Westmoreland Coal Company (NASDAQ: WLB) to have earned $0.56 per share on revenue of $302.30 million in the latest quarter. Westmoreland Coal will release earnings before the markets open. Westmoreland Coal shares climbed 12.20 percent to $0.46 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: MBII) posted a FY17 loss of $1.07 per share on sales of $3.3 million. Marrone Bio Innovations shares gained 1 percent to $2.02 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $103.59 million before the opening bell. Sorl Auto shares fell 1.36 percent to close at $6.51 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CALM + MBII)

Earnings Scheduled For April 2, 2018
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 29, 2018
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CALM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.