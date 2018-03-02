7 Stocks To Watch For March 2, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion before the opening bell. J C Penney shares gained 1.02 percent to $3.96 in after-hours trading.

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong FY18 forecast. Gap shares climbed 10.73 percent to $35.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to have earned $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion in the latest quarter. Foot Locker will release earnings before the markets open. Foot Locker shares rose 1.87 percent to $46.74 in after-hours trading.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued a strong outlook for the full year. VMware shares slipped 0.94 percent to $122.50 in the after-hours trading session.

