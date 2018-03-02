7 Stocks To Watch For March 2, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion before the opening bell. J C Penney shares gained 1.02 percent to $3.96 in after-hours trading.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong FY18 forecast. Gap shares climbed 10.73 percent to $35.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to have earned $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion in the latest quarter. Foot Locker will release earnings before the markets open. Foot Locker shares rose 1.87 percent to $46.74 in after-hours trading.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued a strong outlook for the full year. VMware shares slipped 0.94 percent to $122.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $17.11 billion. JD.Com shares fell 0.02 percent to $46.20 in after-hours trading.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong sales forecast. Splunk shares gained 6.15 percent to $99.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Southwestern Energy shares gained 4.31 percent to $3.87 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.