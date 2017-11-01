Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 5 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings.

The electric carmaker delivered third-quarter sales of $2.98 billion, beating estimates by $680 million. Third-quarter GAAP EPS came in at a loss of $2.92 per share, which may not compare to loss estimates of $2.30 per share.

The company’s gross profit is now expected to grow more than operating costs in the fourth quarter, compared to the third quarter.

“In Q3, we delivered the 250,000th Tesla. This is a significant milestone as the Tesla fleet is now about 100 times larger than it was five years ago, just before the launch of Model S,” said CEO Elon Musk. “During Q3, we received record net orders for Model S and Model X, setting the stage for what should be an all-time record for deliveries of these vehicles in Q4. With the addition of Model 3 as a compelling, high-performance and long-range electric vehicle that is also affordable, the Tesla fleet should grow even faster in the years ahead.”

Q3 Highlights

Sees Q4 CapEx ~$1 billion

Model S, X – 25,915 Units Delivered

Model 3 – 222 Units Delivered

Model 3 Adjusted Gross Margin Reaching Breakeven By End Of Q4

"The company’s gross margin took a big hit: 18.3% down from 27.9% quarter-over-quarter," Electrek noted. "It is attributed to Model 3 production being extremely costly right now with little deliveries."

Shares traded around $306 at time of publication, down 4.6 percent.

