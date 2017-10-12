Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) shares are trading lower by $1.70 (2.3 percent) at $73.24 in Thursday's session.

Before the open, the company posted inline Q3 EPS along with a revenue beat of $430 million. That ended a streak 10 consecutive EPS beats.

After a higher open, Citigroup's stock eclipsed its former high for the move ($76.02), reaching $76.14 before reversing course. That marked its highest level since Dec. 2008.

The ensuing decline has continued to make lows for the session with the current on standing at $73.14 as of 12:50 p.m. EST. That low comes in just above its Oct. 2 low of $72.91.

