Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are trading higher by 10 cents at $22.10 in Friday's session. After the close Thursday, the company reported a Q4 EPS beat of 3 cents along with a sales beat of $850,000. Also, the company revealed FY 2018 EPS will be in line with Street estimates and sales to be above the current estimate of $231.41 in the $240 million–$250 million range.

After a higher open, it continued in that direction until peaking at $24.19 and reversed course. That exceeds its July 21 high ($24.05), but is well-shy of its July 20 high ($24.87). The ensuing decline took the issue beyond Thursday's close ($22.00) to $21.84, which is just above Thursday's low ($21.55).

At this time, it is struggling to remain in the $22.00 handle.

Posted-In: Earnings News Technicals Intraday Update Movers Tech Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.