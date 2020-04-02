Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview: Dave & Buster's
Benzinga News Desk  
 
April 02, 2020 9:31am   Comments
Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 2. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Dave & Buster's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Dave & Buster's EPS is expected to be around 69 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $344.46 million.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 8%. Sales would be up 3.82% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.020 0.840 1.120 0.63
EPS Actual 0.020 0.900 1.130 0.75

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 73.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Dave & Buster's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Dave & Buster's is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.daveandbusters.com/events-and-presentations

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

