Q4 Earnings Outlook For CarMax
CarMax (NYSE: KMX) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering CarMax modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $4.67 billion.
CarMax EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.13. Sales were $4.32 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 0.88% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 8.13% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|EPS Estimate
|1.150
|1.330
|1.470
|1.06
|EPS Actual
|1.040
|1.400
|1.590
|1.13
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on CarMax stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
CarMax is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.carmax.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2152630&sessionid=1&key=7895CEFB33B5BE1996B1D6DCD0CF3521®Tag=&sourcepage=register
