Q4 Earnings Outlook For PVH
Benzinga News Desk  
 
April 01, 2020 8:07am   Comments
On Wednesday, April 1, PVH (NYSE: PVH) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering PVH modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.81 on revenue of $2.50 billion.

PVH reported a per-share profit of $1.84 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.48 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 1.63%. Revenue would be have grown 0.64% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the PVH's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.990 1.890 2.440 1.76
EPS Actual 3.100 2.100 2.460 1.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 68.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating PVH stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Earnings News

