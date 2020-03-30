Q1 Earnings Preview: McCormick & Co
McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 31. Here's Benzinga's look at McCormick's Q1 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect McCormick & Co's EPS to be near $1.04 on sales of $1.23 billion.
In the same quarter last year, McCormick & Co reported earnings per share of $1.12 on sales of $1.23 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 7.14% decline in the company's earnings. McCormick & Co's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.610
|1.290
|1.080
|1.03
|1.7
|EPS Actual
|1.610
|1.460
|1.160
|1.12
|1.67
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating McCormick & Co stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
McCormick & Co is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/maxrdxks
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.