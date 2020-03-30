Market Overview

Q1 Earnings Preview: McCormick & Co
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 30, 2020
McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 31. Here's Benzinga's look at McCormick's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect McCormick & Co's EPS to be near $1.04 on sales of $1.23 billion.

In the same quarter last year, McCormick & Co reported earnings per share of $1.12 on sales of $1.23 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 7.14% decline in the company's earnings. McCormick & Co's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.610 1.290 1.080 1.03 1.7
EPS Actual 1.610 1.460 1.160 1.12 1.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating McCormick & Co stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

McCormick & Co is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/maxrdxks

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

