Preview: Lululemon Athletica's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 26, 2020 9:31am   Comments
On Thursday, March 26, Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Lululemon Athletica is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Lululemon Athletica analysts model for earnings of $2.24 per share on sales of $1.38 billion.

Lululemon Athletica reported a profit of $1.85 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.17 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 21.08%. Sales would be up 18.25% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Lululemon Athletica's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.930 0.880 0.700 1.74
EPS Actual 0.960 0.960 0.740 1.85

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Lululemon Athletica stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Lululemon Athletica is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://lululemonathleticainc.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations?b80c0a11_year%5Bvalue%5D=2019

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

