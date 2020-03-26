Q1 Earnings Preview For KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering KB Home modeled for quarterly EPS of 44 cents on revenue of $955.79 million.

In the same quarter last year, KB Home reported EPS of 31 cents on revenue of $811.48 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 41.94% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 17.78% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.290 0.660 0.400 0.26 0.94 EPS Actual 1.310 0.730 0.510 0.31 0.96

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of KB Home have declined 31.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on KB Home stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

KB Home is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/moffcumo