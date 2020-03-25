Q2 Earnings Preview: FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see FactSet Research Systems reporting earnings of $2.48 per share on revenue of $369.84 million.
In the same quarter last year, FactSet Research Systems posted a profit of $2.42 on sales of $354.89 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 2.48%. Sales would be have grown 4.21% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|2.420
|2.470
|2.360
|2.33
|EPS Actual
|2.580
|2.610
|2.620
|2.42
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of FactSet Research Systems have declined 1.36%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on FactSet Research Systems stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
FactSet Research Systems is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.
