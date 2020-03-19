Q3 Earnings Outlook For Cintas
Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Cintas EPS will likely be near $2.02 while revenue will be around $1.80 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Cintas reported earnings per share of $1.84 on revenue of $1.68 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 9.78%. Sales would be up 7.02% from the year-ago period. Cintas's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|EPS Estimate
|2.030
|2.160
|1.930
|1.71
|EPS Actual
|2.270
|2.320
|2.070
|1.84
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cintas are up 1.74%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Cintas stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Cintas is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n2bsztmj
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.