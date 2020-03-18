Lennar's Q1 Earnings Preview
Lennar (NYSE: LEN) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Lennar management projections, analysts predict EPS of 84 cents on revenue of $4.16 billion.
Lennar EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 74 cents. Sales were $3.87 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 13.51% increase for the company. Sales would be up 7.55% on a year-over-year basis. Lennar's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.900
|1.320
|1.140
|0.76
|1.93
|EPS Actual
|2.130
|1.590
|1.300
|0.74
|1.96
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Lennar have declined 26.84%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Lennar stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Lennar is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1114/33485
