Q3 Earnings Outlook For General Mills

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 18. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see General Mills reporting earnings of 77 cents per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.

In the same quarter last year, General Mills reported earnings per share of 83 cents on revenue of $4.20 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.23% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 0.76% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.880 0.770 0.760 0.69 EPS Actual 0.950 0.790 0.830 0.83

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on General Mills stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

General Mills is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.generalmills.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2151654&sessionid=1&key=E76386429AEDD1761D1561C773A71BD1®Tag=&sourcepage=register